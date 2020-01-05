Woman Pranks Man Into Thinking He Adopted A Chimp, Netizens Laugh Out Loud

In what is being called an epic prank by social media users a girl tricked a guy into thinking that he adopted a chimpanzee. Emily Cain decided to have some fun with a guy who had given her his number and started messaging him thinking that she was an animal charity rescue.

'Epic Prank!'

Emily Cain who goes to university in Newcastle told the guy through text that she had set up a direct debit so that the guy could adopt Bubbles the chimp. Her tweet went immediately viral and garnered almost 20,000 likes and was retweeted by thousands of people. From the screenshots of the conversations, it all looks very legitimate.

Emily began the conversation by sending the picture of an adorable chimp 'Bubbles' and saying 'Thank you & Congratulations' for adopting a chimp and that 7.50 Pounds would be debited from his account every month as a result. The message also stated that to stop the subscription, all the boy had to do was send the message 'STOP'.

Obviously not keep on having money debited from his account every month, the guy sent the message 'STOP'. In reply to his message Emily sends another thank you and congratulations and says that he has contributed an additional 5 Pounds for food and water for Bubbles.

Dismayed that his message did not work the guy sends another 'STOP' but this time Emily replies saying that he had just donated another 3 Pounds for a cuddly toy figure Bubbles. After getting more frustrated as things went on, the guy threatened police action if any money was removed from his account and then finally Emily lets him off the hook and tells him that all this was a prank.

Of course, the internet applauded her master prank, one user wrote that he was laughing so hard that he could not breathe while another thanked Emily for making him laugh.

