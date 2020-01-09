Woman Rescued From Inside A Clothing Donation Bin After Three Days

A woman in the United States had to be rescued from a clothing donation bin after she claimed that she was trapped in there for three days. The rescue operation took place on Monday when a passerby called the police after he heard the woman shouting for help from inside the donation bin. Firefighters were called in to help in the rescue mission as they used metal spreading tools to open the bottom of the metal bin.

Woman rescued from a donation bin

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment as she showed signs of frostbite. The woman appeared to be homeless and got stuck inside the donation bin on January 3. The woman claimed that somebody pushed her inside and locked the bin while she was trying to reach out to the clothing bag. The woman told the police that she was not able to move her legs and escape.

The incident took place in Paterson, New Jersey and the regional police is, however, not completely convinced with the women's narrative. Paterson Police Director Gerald Speziale told local media that the woman was stuck in a bin before and this was the third time in two years she had to be rescued from inside a clothing bin.

