Woman, Seven-year-old Girls Killed In Italian Alps Avalanche

A woman and two young girls have died in an avalanche in Val Senales, a popular glacier for skiers in the Italian Alps. According to local media reports, the 35-year-old woman was the mother of one of the girls who died in the accident. The three were identified as German citizens and were skiing about 7,900 ft above the Val Senales glacier in South Tyrol, near the Austrian border. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately after reports of missing people surfaced.

Few pthers injured

70 rescue workers from Mountain Rescue, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza were assisted in their search by three helicopters. Reportedly, two people died on the spot while one of the girls was alive and died on her way to the hospital. Two other skiers, a father, and his 11-year-old son from the same group were also injured. Director of Val Senales Cable Car company told the media that they asserted the situation in the early morning and there was no danger.

According to reports, the avalanche struck at midday on Saturday and measured 150 metres wide and 500 meters long. So far, three people are reported to have been killed in the unfortunate incident, the woman and the two seven-year-old girls. Avalanches accidents have increased in parts of Switzerland and Austria in recent days. Recently, a man in Austria survived an avalanche accident after being buried for five hours. The man was later rescued and taken to a hospital.

Austria has been affected by avalanches since November. Schools and roads were shut in parts of Austria for days as heavy snow and rain caused disruptions. Many injuries and few deaths have also been reported. A 79-year-old man died when a landslide crushed his house in the ski resort of Bad Kleinkirchheim.

