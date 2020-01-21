The Debate
Woman Shocked After Finding 8ft Boa Constrictor In Bathroom, See Pics

Rest of the World News

The police was reportedly summoned by the woman on an emergency to a flat in Birkenhead, Wirral when they stumbled upon eight-foot-long boa constrictor in bath.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A Liverpool woman rendered the police officers shocked and speechless as she found an 8ft Boa Constrictor in her bathroom. The police were reportedly summoned by the woman on an emergency to a flat in Birkenhead, Wirral, and much to their astonishment, they stumbled upon an eight-foot-long boa constrictor slithering across the sink and the bath.

According to the reports, a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said that the officers were left ‘flabbergasted’ on being greeted by a Boa Constrictor at the scene where they entered. She said that they were in hysteria confronted by the long snake that had wrapped itself around the bath fittings.

The police reportedly contacted animal organizations in order to seek expert’s assistance in relocating the reptile, but none available at the time, the constable of the police Chris Eastwood had to step in. The police were reportedly short on assistance and had to take the matter in their hand.

The spokeswoman for the police told the media that Constable Eastwood had reasonable knowledge about snakes and handling them, so when he arrived, he confirmed that the snake was a boa constrictor.

What's a Boa Constrictor?

Boa Constrictors are heavy-bodied non-venomous snakes found in tropical Central and South America, cousins to anaconda, these reptiles can weight 100pound and grow up to 13ft long. The snakes have an arrowhead and can strike when they perceive a threat.

The police reportedly said that neither the woman nor the neighbours had a clue about how the snake got into the bathroom. The spokeswoman further elaborated that Constable Eastwood dealt with the slippery reptile as he safely approached the snake and coaxed it to unravel after giving it some water to drink. He then put the reptile into a large, safe container, and planned arrangements to house the snake temporarily at a local rescue facility.

Published:
COMMENT
