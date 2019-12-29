Woman Trolled For Taking Down Christmas Decorations On Boxing Day

While many are still not over with the effects of Christmas and the amount of food and drinks they have consumed during the festive season. A woman from Hartlepool, England has already packed her Christmas tree and tinsel for the year as she was tired of the clutter in her home. 24-year-old Amy Stuart said that she had had them for quite a long time now and she was sick with the amount of mess gathered in her home.

Amy's Boxing Day post

Amy took to her Facebook handle to share a picture of her tree packed in a box and asked homeowners whether they too had already put theirs away. Amy did away with her Christmas decoratives a day after the festival was officially over. Amy's post divided opinions on the social media platform with some even asking her why to bother in the first place. Some users are angry that Amy took down her decoratives on December 26 and didn't wait until New Year.

Amy is upset with some of the comments she received on her post. Amy while talking to the media said that a lot of people told her that she ruined Christmas for her kids, which is not true as she doesn't even have kids. Some people also called her uneducated and claimed that she doesn't know the real meaning of Christmas. Amy said that she loves Christmas and loves decorating her home. She had her decorations up since the end of November and she was sick of seeing them, so she decided to take them down on Boxing Day as Christmas for her is over after December 25.

While plenty of them disagreed with Amy, not all of them had the same opinion. Many people came in support of Amy as they called the trolls out for connecting it with kids. People with children commented on Amy's post and said that the decorations can be a sensory overload for kids sometimes, so taking them down early is not a bad decision at all. Amy's reply to the trolls got her some likes as she asked them to take down whenever they want as no one is forcing them.

