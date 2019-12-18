Woman Uploads Video On Snapchat While Being Chased By Police In England

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after she posted a video of herself being chased by the police in Sunderland, England. Sophie Ross uploaded the video on social media platform, Snapchat where she can be seen being pursued by police in a car chase. The woman was charged with driving the vehicle over the alcohol limit, driving without a license, no insurance and also failure to stop. The woman uploaded the video on Snapchat while she was still being chased.

'Car chase' that went viral

The video went viral immediately and has garnered tens of thousands of views ever since it was uploaded on Snapchat. The woman in the video seems to be under the influence of alcohol and driving in the Town End Area of Sunderland in her dressing gown. In the short clip, Sophie can be heard saying that she is being chased by police but who gives a f*** about them.

Recently, a group of men was found guilty of driving the vehicle above the alcohol limit and using a mobile phone while driving. The group of men was found filming their friend performing dangerous stunts while driving. Oliver Barton, 19, was filmed being carried on the bonnet of a car while it was driving at 50mph in snowy conditions. The four men were arrested after emergency services had been called to a road traffic collision in Lancashire, England.

Police found saved Snapchat videos on one of the accused Fleming's mobile phone. The four men were handed a 12-month community service and unpaid work requirements. One of the accused Barton also admitted of being carried on the bonnet of a car while it was moving at 50mph. Barton was fined £100 and was ordered to pay £110 and £30 in damages to the victim.

