Woman Who Contracted Both Alpha, Beta COVID-19 Variants Likely Got It From Separate People

Belgian researchers found a deadly combination of coronavirus that killed a 90-year-old woman who had contracted both the alpha variant, which first surfaced in the U.K. and the beta strain, first found in South Africa. According to a report published in the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, the elderly woman who hadn’t been vaccinated possessed both the virus probably from separate people.

Woman infected with 2 variants, likely infected from separate people

The published report noted that the woman was first tested positive for coronavirus in early March after she fell ill numerous times following which she had been taking medical treatment at her home. The report said that she died five days after her condition worsened following a collapse of her respiratory organs. Subsequently, when the researchers tested the samples, it was revealed that the woman had both strains of the deadly COVID-19. However, it is not yet clear whether the co-infection played a role in her rapid deterioration.

Co-infection is a 'new normal' in medical science: Researchers

According to the researchers, this was not the first case when the person got infected with two strains simultaneously. In an unpublished report, the researchers have claimed that Brazilian scientists reported two cases of COVID-19 co-infection. It has also found evidence of people becoming infected with multiple strains of influenza.

"It can be concluded that the cases suggest co-infection might be more common than currently known," noted a report published in the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Drugmakers rushing to test booster shots to fight double strains

According to Anne Vankeerberghen, the lead author of the study and a molecular biologist from OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium that the global occurrence of detection of both the virus is limited due to lack of knowledge and the process to identify co-infections with whole-genome sequencing. With these kinds of instances, eyebrows have been raised over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. Also, with a steep rise in the cases of Delta variants in the UK, Indonesia and other countries, the vaccine makers are rushing to test their shots against the newer versions of the deadly virus. Some countries are even working on whether to offer additional vaccine shots to safeguard the people.