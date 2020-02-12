The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Woman With Rare Disability Shares Picture On Social Media, Inspires Netizens

Rest of the World News

Nila Morton from South Carolina, who was born with muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair to move around shared pictures after overcoming her initial fear.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A 21-year-old woman with a disability, who was initially nervous about uploading her pictures on social media finally overcame her apprehensions and shared it with the world. In an inspiring episode, Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina, who was born with muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair to move around shared pictures on the internet after overcoming her initial fear of getting negative comments. Morton feared that she would receive negative comments about her rare disability if she uploads her pictures on social media. 

Read: Disability-rights Movement Takes Spotlight At Sundance

The viral post

But it seems that the internet didn't disappoint the brave girl as right after she shared the pictures, comments started pouring in with praises and appreciations. Morton's post instantly became viral with people admiring her smile and her unmatchable bravery. Netizens also endorsed her fashion sense as that was the whole point of putting those pictures out. Morton in the pictures can be seen wearing a black dress and sandals while sitting in her wheelchair, which she chose to blur out. The tweet has garnered more than 5,00,000 likes and has been retweeted over 36,000 times ever since Morton shared it on February 2. 

Read: World Disability Day Should Be Renamed 'Day Of Persons With Special Ability': Vice-Prez

Read:  Disability Rights Activist Virali Modi Harassed At Delhi Airport

Read: Two-day Disability Awareness Festival Organised In Bhubaneswar
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION