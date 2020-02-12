Woman With Rare Disability Shares Picture On Social Media, Inspires Netizens

A 21-year-old woman with a disability, who was initially nervous about uploading her pictures on social media finally overcame her apprehensions and shared it with the world. In an inspiring episode, Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina, who was born with muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair to move around shared pictures on the internet after overcoming her initial fear of getting negative comments. Morton feared that she would receive negative comments about her rare disability if she uploads her pictures on social media.

The viral post

But it seems that the internet didn't disappoint the brave girl as right after she shared the pictures, comments started pouring in with praises and appreciations. Morton's post instantly became viral with people admiring her smile and her unmatchable bravery. Netizens also endorsed her fashion sense as that was the whole point of putting those pictures out. Morton in the pictures can be seen wearing a black dress and sandals while sitting in her wheelchair, which she chose to blur out. The tweet has garnered more than 5,00,000 likes and has been retweeted over 36,000 times ever since Morton shared it on February 2.

I was kinda nervous about posting bc this is way outta my comfort zone & Ik some ppl will judge but I felt beautiful 🥰🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/sr0RyOHda4 — Niyoncé💋 (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020

These photos are gorgeous. Loving the dress on you. — She Art Loosed (@SoualiganAmazon) February 2, 2020

Out of your comfort zone should be your New Zone . Feel beautiful because you are .

No reason to blur out your chair.. Do Donuts in that muh & enjoy life — J.Diggiti (@Diggiti) February 2, 2020

People are gonna @ me but I don't care. This woman IS beautiful AND I am tired of women being judged as if how physically beautiful they are is even in the top 20 of the most valuable or important things about them. To me enlightenment isn"t "Yes, disabled women are beautiful — Adreana Langston (@AdreanaInLB) February 4, 2020

Dont blur out your chair...you're absolutely beautiful anyone who judges you is projecting what they dont like about themselves go head beautiful rock out 😍😍❤❤ — Duncan_Jrs Baby0792 (@BigJake_80) February 2, 2020

