Woman With Rare Skin Condition Wears 'space Helmet' To Protect Her Skin From Sun

A woman with a rare genetic condition called Xeroderma pigmentosum has shared how she wears a mask that looks like a space helmet. She has not stepped out of her house without the mask for 20 years now. The mask protects her skin from damaging UV rays.

Fatima diagnosed with rare condition

Fatima Ghazaoui who is 28 years old from Morocco was diagnosed with the rare skin condition Xeroderma pigmentosum. She was just two years old when she was diagnosed with this condition. Her condition was first noticed by her parents. People with this condition get severe freckles on their skin when exposed to the sun. They also have visible signs of aging and dry skin. There are also cases when they are sunburnt on a very dull day.

Fatima’s condition is extreme. According to reports, she has not been out in daylight for over 20 years without protection. Her protection comes in the form of gloves and a helmet. She calls the helmet the ‘NASA Mask’. She reportedly said that she barely go out in daylight but if it is something which is very urgent she makes sure she wears the NASA mask and gloves.

Reports suggest that her day starts at night. Apart from the gloves and the helmet, she also wears SPF 90 sunscreen, which she needs to apply every hour in order to protect her skin. She said that it is very hard to treat her condition and therefore she prefers to stay at home to protect herself from UV damage. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease.

Fatima has 36.7K followers on Instagram and she keeps uploading her pictures for the world to see. Reports suggest that she feels it is important to create awareness about this disease. According to reports, she struggled to accept her health condition and she had to stop going to school when she was just 13 years old. The motive is to inspire other victims and help them to cope up with the disease and accept themselves.

(Image Credits: Instagram/filledelalune1)