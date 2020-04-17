Bangladesh: Woman Delivers Twins 26 Days After Giving Birth To Her First Child

A 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman reportedly gave birth to twins, 26 days after giving birth to her first child. As per reports, Arifa Sultana has two wombs instead of one, which means that she was having two pregnancies concurrently. Her first child was a son and was delivered in late February and 26 days after, she delivered twins, a boy and a girl.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Dr Sheila Poddar, who is a gynaecologist at Ad-Din Hospital in Dhaka, said the mother and the three children were healthy. Poddar said that Arifa came to the hospital complaining of lower abdominal pain and after the doctors performed an ultrasound they realised that Sultana was pregnant with twins. After diagnosis, the doctors discovered that Arifa had two uteruses, which is a condition called uterus didelphys. The doctors also informed that the first baby and the twins were conceived and grown in separate wombs.

‘One in a million’

Poddar also said that the Arifa did not get an ultrasound before the first delivery, therefore, her condition was missed. Dr S.N. Basu, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Max Healthcare hospital in New Delhi, reportedly said that the having two uteruses is not very common. While speaking to the media outlet, Basu said that when the uteruses develop, it comes from two tubes, and those tube fuse together. He added that for some women, the fusion does not occur and the dividing wall does not dissolve.

Because of the complexities, Poddar was reportedly able to perform a quick C-section to deliver the twins. Poddar also informed that the mother and the babies were doing just fine and were in healthy condition. She went on to explain that a uterus didelphys is a rare congenital abnormality, and the occurrence of twin gestation has an overall incidence rate of one in a million.

Furthermore, according to the National Institutes of Health, the abnormality to be discovered before birth is even less common. Basu reportedly said that from rural areas, people don’t know what is wrong with them. He added that they don’t know how many children they are pregnant with and sometimes whether they are pregnant also.

