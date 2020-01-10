Woman's Ploy To Use Flat Tyre To Get Out Of Work Hilariously Backfires

A woman recently sent a photo of her flat tyre to her boss in an attempt to get out of work. The image and her attempt to get out of work backfire when the image went viral and made her a laughing stock on social media. The image of the attempt was posted on Twitter by a co-worker of the woman.

The ploy to get out of work backfired

The image that was shared and immediately one can tell why her plan did not work out. The image that consists of a tyre and a nail does not look authentic at all and seems to have been made on a computer.

Take a look at the original post below and see for yourself if the image looks authentic-



my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

While the original garnered enough laughs, people began sharing their own images of tyres punctured by nails-



That’s amazing🏆🏆 Why even send the picture? Are you that well know for lying that you needed to send a picture for “proof”??😂😂 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 9, 2020

Here’s an actual picture you can use next time pic.twitter.com/v0QqrymGUc — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙱𝚘𝚒 (@SamuelJarman) January 9, 2020

adding to the thread: if anybody needs this picture for work or something feel free to use it :) a truck wheel weight busted my tire over the summer pic.twitter.com/QFAcWoACN6 — sydni (@sydwoe) January 9, 2020

If you got a black car just throw thus in for a lil razzle dazzle pic.twitter.com/GcqJUVkSiF — Marcia 𝐿𝒶 𝒩𝑒𝑔𝓇𝒶 (@MarciaLaRein) January 9, 2020

People just kept adding to the thread in order to as a user says to 'spice things up'.

just adding to the thread, y’all can use this to spice things up pic.twitter.com/vhmk6GWNfR — ju$tin (@JustinBroski2) January 9, 2020

Dear boss, my car won't start. I think the carburetta is flooded. pic.twitter.com/ecP5q2tEAY — Fudbucket (@Honetmonster) January 9, 2020

Yep. That’s what happens when you drive through construction zones in Toon Town. — Brad (@nukulartek) January 9, 2020

