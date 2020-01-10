The Debate
The Debate
Woman's Ploy To Use Flat Tyre To Get Out Of Work Hilariously Backfires

Rest of the World News

A woman recently sent a photo oh her flat tyre to her boss in an attempt to get out of work. The image and her attempt to get out of work backfired epically.

Woman

A woman recently sent a photo of her flat tyre to her boss in an attempt to get out of work. The image and her attempt to get out of work backfire when the image went viral and made her a laughing stock on social media. The image of the attempt was posted on Twitter by a co-worker of the woman.

The ploy to get out of work backfired

The image that was shared and immediately one can tell why her plan did not work out. The image that consists of a tyre and a nail does not look authentic at all and seems to have been made on a computer.
Take a look at the original post below and see for yourself if the image looks authentic-
 

While the original garnered enough laughs, people began sharing their own images of tyres punctured by nails-
 

People just kept adding to the thread in order to as a user says to 'spice things up'.

