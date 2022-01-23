Woman’s Tongue Grows Hair After Being Partially Replaced With Thigh Muscle To Fight Cancer

In a never before heard and unsettling incident, a US woman whose tongue was partially replaced by a piece of her thigh due to cancer has started to grow unnatural leg hair. 42-year-old Cameron Weeks Newsom opened up about her tedious journey and battle with cancer including in several of the now popular and trending TikTok viral clips. She was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma on her tongue in 2013, a second-most common form of skin cancer. She had noticed strange white spots that formed on her tongue, and as her symptoms grew worse, she was advised by her doctors to have the tumour removed.

A report by Newsflare suggests that Newsom’s treatment proved successful but involved removing a part of her tongue. This was replaced with the thigh muscle in an hours-long procedure performed at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. Almost half of her tongue was removed in an effort to fight cancer and replaced.

“At the time of my diagnosis, I’d lost over seven pounds because I was unable to eat or drink,” Newsom, a resident of Colorado Springs told Newsflare. She said that she was a woman who was in “very good shape, so I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me.”

Diagnosis of stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma

Newsom was forced to undergo the complicated surgery as her tongue had turned sore and extremely sensitive, which made activities such as eating, drinking, and talking a challenge and pain striking. She described in her TikTok videos that when she was detected with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, she told herself: “I’m ready to fight this.”

But in a strange turn of events, the mother of one noticed absurd symptoms during her course of recovery. Her tongue started to grow leg hair, which she said was the “weirdest part of the whole experience.” “I felt a rough texture on the thigh part of my tongue — and when I looked in the mirror it had started growing leg hair!” she said, adding that while she rejoiced living cancer-free, she had to learn how to use her new tongue in order to speak again.

“I can only taste on the right side of my tongue, which is the real side, and only chew on the right side because the left is attached to my gums,” she told New York Post. “My manners are terrible because food sometimes just falls out my mouth, and when food gets stuck underneath my tongue it feels like having a small rock in your shoe.” The gymnastics coach, who described 2013 as “the toughest year” of her life thanked her husband, Anthony, 42, and her son, Hudson, 14, for helping her settle with new organ and along her journey.