Women Forced To Marry Outside Kabul Airport To Flee Taliban-occupied Afghanistan

In yet another story of desperation to flee the war-torn country, a new report revealed that many women were made to get married right outside the Kabul airport to make them eligible for evacuation to the US. According to CNN, US officials processing Afghan refugees abroad alerted the State Department about the instances in which women and girls were forced into marriage or arrived with male partners posing as their husbands to be eligible for evacuation in a bid to escape the Taliban.

They discovered that the worrying trend had taken place in evacuation centres in the UAE, prompting the US diplomats in the middle-eastern nation to send a cable.

As per reports, some Afghan women and girls housed at one of the evacuation centres in the UAE reported that their families had forced them into marriage outside the Kabul airport so that they could escape the nation. In some instances, families even paid evacuation-eligible men thousands of dollars to marry or pose as husbands for women to flee. The measures taken by the Afghans paint a picture of their desperation, especially among women who fear extreme levels of persecution at the hands of the Taliban.

After the incidents were reported, the US diplomats in the UAE said that they would provide guidance to those working at the centre on how to identify potential victims of human trafficking. According to the media outlet, another official said that the US State Department had indicated that it would coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security and the Defence Department.

End of 20-year-long US mission in Kabul

It is worth noting that the US is relying on third countries as temporary stops before Afghans fly to the United States or other countries. Afghans are currently being processed and vetted before continuing their journeys. Some are travelling to the US, where officials are using military bases to house evacuees.

The US troops made their final exit from the war-torn country on the night of August 30. Biden had informed that over 120,000 US, foreign and Afghan citizens had been evacuated from Afghanistan. He said that ending the airlift mission as planned was the best way to protect the lives of troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.

(Image: AP)