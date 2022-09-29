Women In Afghanistan Face Social, Economic, Political Deprivation Under Taliban Rule

In the midst of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Charge d’Affaires of the Afghan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq stated that the situation of Afghan women is getting worse as a result of the Taliban's denial of their fundamental freedoms and rights. During the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Faiq highlighted that Afghan women and girls have been systematically marginalised from all economic, social, as well as political spheres since the Taliban assumed control in the country, Khaama Press reported.

Faiq also emphasized the need to restore women's and girls' fundamental rights and urged the immediate reopening of girls' schools in the country that had been devastated by war.

Afghan girls protest after the Taliban abruptly shuts down their schools

Furthermore, these statements came at the time when Afghan girls in the province of Paktia protested in the streets on September 10 after the Taliban abruptly shut down their schools. The Taliban's decision to close the girls' schools in Paktia has drawn criticism from all across the world. Notably, the Taliban has not kept its commitment to give women access to jobs and education. Instead, it keeps placing limitations on women's rights.

As per media reports, the video footage of the girls demonstrating on the streets in Paktia province was shared widely on social media. In the footage, the girls could be seen holding up slogans as they staged a protest against the closing of their schools. According to Tolo News, several girls' schools in the province of Paktia have already reopened following a decision by tribal chiefs and local educational officials. But soon after, the schools were shut down once more.

A year after the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan, female students in grades six and upwards are still not allowed in classrooms. Domestically and internationally, the Taliban's decision to forbid female students from attending school has drawn criticism.

Shame on those who don’t let these innocent girls to school!

Schoolgirl’s above sixth grade in Paktia today morning protest against the Taliban decision re-closing the secondary and high schools after they were briefly open for girls in the province. #letGirlsLearn pic.twitter.com/SwcrKFnNTS — Nargis Mommand Hassanzai (@NargisMommand) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, international evaluations indicate that Afghanistan now has the largest number of people experiencing emergency food insecurity, with over 23 million in need of help and around 95% of the population consuming inadequate amounts of food. The vulnerability of almost four million internally displaced individuals, including people of minorities and over 3.5 million people looking for safety in neighbouring countries, is very alarming.

As per a report by the United States Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, over 24.4 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian relief, up from 18.4 million in 2021.

(Image: AP)