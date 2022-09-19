Iran's Women Risking It All With Anti-Hijab Protests; Puts India Row In Context: Activists

After women protesters gathered and removed their Hijab in Iran over the death of a young woman in police custody in Tehran following her arrest by the moral police, women rights activists in India are calling for the world to support Iranian women in the struggle against moral policing and atrocities against women.

Speaking to Republic Media Network over the anti-hijab protests in Iran, women rights activist Advaita Kala said, "To go up there and challenge them (Iranian regime) this way, is not only an act of performative activism but putting their lives in the hands of these people who are known for their brutality when it comes to women rights, I think it’s truly incredible. My only appeal to anybody watching (this) anywhere in the world, is to come out and support these women because they need our support in order to challenge this and live a free life."

'It is extremely important that the world speaks up': Advaita Kala

Further, Kala said, "It is extremely important that the world speaks up. Speak up against the regime and its draconian measures when it comes to limiting women’s freedom." On whether the Iranian government will listen to the protesting women, Kala said that it is “very difficult” that an autocratic regime like Iran will hear women out.

On Hijab backers in India, the activist said, "The Hijab battle in India that it was given a shade of being about women empowerment, well no one really would buy that story. You may choose to wear Hijab or choose not to, but it is certainly not a sign of women empowerment."

'The issue of Hijab will bring revolution in Iran': Kriti Bharti

Saarthi Trust MD Kirti Bharti also spoke to Republic Media Network over the anti-hijab protests and said that the hijab issue will bring revolution to Iran. Speaking on moral policing, she said, "It is everywhere, even in India. We are told to do this and not to do that. This is where gender discrimination begins."

"I think, the issue of the Hijab will bring revolution in Iran. Also, other countries should also learn that women should be given equal rights and freedom," Kirti Bharti told Republic Media Network over anti-hijab protests.

Furthermore, Bharti said, "The good thing is that women are going for their rights. If a woman will not understand her rights, then she will never know if she is being exploited or abused. The whole world needs to support this and only then the revolution can be brought."

Notably, Iran has been witnessing protests in several regions including, in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” but then died hours later in what they claimed was a heart attack, though her family maintains there was no history of such an ailment.

Girls in Iran revolt & publicly remove their Hijabs in protest against brutal murder of #MahsaAmini a 22 yr old Girl,Killed by Moral Police demons 4 not wearing Hijab. Girls lead revolution against Forced #Hijab Compulsion & Cruelty inflicted on them by Extremist Radical Monsters pic.twitter.com/KzCdFIihSz — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) September 17, 2022

