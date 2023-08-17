Women Under Taliban Rule In Afghanistan Beheaded, Their Bodies Dumped In Rivers: Report

Under the governance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, a disturbing new report has revealed that women are being beheaded and their bodies are being discarded in rivers and public spaces.

An investigation conducted by Afghan Witness has unveiled a staggering 3,329 reported instances of human rights violations within Afghanistan since the Taliban assumed control of the nation two years ago in August.

Using publicly available information, researchers meticulously documented 1,977 cases of human rights transgressions, including killings, unjust incarcerations, and instances of population mistreatment, occurring since January of the previous year.

The study highlights numerous accounts of the Taliban perpetrating brutal killings of women, with the data suggesting a "gradual rise" in instances of femicide.

“Since January 2022, Afghan Witness has been recording reports of women being individually killed, often in circumstances of extreme violence and brutality,” the report stated.

According to the findings, researchers documented 188 such incidents spanning from January of 2022 to July this year across the nation. These reports encompass a range of occurrences, such as women being subjected to beheading, gunfire, and stabbings. Disturbingly, the bodies are often abandoned in rivers or on streets, with some reports suggesting signs of torture or asphyxiation, as indicated by the Afghan Witness investigation.

David Osborn, of the Afghan Witness project, said: “The Taliban have reneged on many of their early promises regarding human rights, particularly for girls and women, and an amnesty for officials and security personnel who worked under the Republic [Afghanistan].

“Since then we have seen reported cases of femicide on the increase, the reintroduction of public lashings and executions, a steady stream of deaths and detentions of former security and armed forces personnel, and the continuing repression of civil society, the media and activists.”

He noted while not all cases can be verified, the “sheer scale” of reports from “so many Afghans” sheds light on the “widespread and wide-ranging nature of human rights abuses being carried out, with impunity, by the Taliban and others”.

Osborn added: “Despite the risks, some – predominantly women – have continued to protest. But these voices and wider civil society within Afghanistan, are increasingly isolated on the ground after two years of Taliban rule.”

Taliban issued public punishments to more than 350 people: Report

Since the first instance of public corporal punishment in October 2022, researchers have meticulously recorded 56 pronouncements made by the Taliban Supreme Court, which resulted in public punitive actions against over 350 individuals. These measures of retribution were predominantly linked to what the Taliban deems so-called "moral crimes," including acts such as adultery, sodomy, and engaging in forbidden relationships.

In the span since the first public corporal punishment, the Taliban's control has manifested in various ways. Women have been forcibly excluded from workplaces, educational institutions, and public areas. Additionally, they have been barred from participating in any form of sports since the regime's resurgence two years ago.

The study verified the occurrence of nearly 70 street protests led by women since the inaugural demonstration in August 2021. These protesters voiced their dissent against the curtailment of educational and occupational opportunities for girls and women.

Furthermore, the report methodically documented 67 instances of civil society activists and demonstrators being taken into custody between January 2022 and July of the present year. Simultaneously, there were 98 reported cases of journalists, photographers, and media commentators being detained by the Taliban.