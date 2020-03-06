Women’s Day 2020: Brands Release Women-centric Ads; Here Are Some You Must See

Brands worldwide have released advertisements to celebrate women across the globe for the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8, 2020. Themed as Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights by the WHO this year, the 2020 celebration is pivotal for the equality movement for both the genders. It commemorates a progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women across the world, encouraging gender equality in the male-centric society.

Therefore, prominent brands like Apple, Olay, Flipkart among many others have come forward with creative advertisemnts to make the women feel “equal” and special. They urge the viewers to break the gender stereotypes this year and accept women for the multiple roles that they play in society. The brands are also urging women to take a moment, pause, and appreciate themselves for contributing to the positive change in the world.

Breaking barriers of gender disparity

Apple featured a monochrome ad with a montage of influential women using MAC. The 50-second clip portrays some of the prominent women like youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, singer Lady Gaga, Tarana Burke, Lilly Singh, Alicia Keys, and Elizabeth Banks and many more. Apple encourages women worldwide to accomplish their goals breaking free from the barriers of gender disparity.

Olay India launched an ad campaign encouraging women to shine confidently accepting themselves for who they are against the suffocating norms. It says, “Glow up, no matter what” urging women to be bold and vibrant.

Metro shoes has launched a unique advertisement that sends a message to the women to venture out there fearlessly and change the world. The video denounces patriarchy and gender roles, urging women to take a leap, with metro shoes. It says this women’s day, “change the world”.

Lotte Choco Pie has come out with slightly a different message for the women. The advertisement features a loving mum who hardly takes a pause for a second. Lotte Choco Pie has introduced the hashtag #Pausetocelebrate to remind women that they must not forget to celebrate themselves and their integral role in society.

Flipkart’s #RaiseHerToLead ad campaign is about a father who has raised a self-sufficient daughter. The ad focuses on the role of men in empowering women. The woman in the Flipkart’s ad grows up to be a CEO due to support and guidance by an important male member in the family, her father. It talks about equality and equal opportunities for women.

