Women's Equality Day 2022: History, Significance, Importance And All You Need To Know

Every year, Women's Equality Day is observed in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the occasion when American women gained the right to 'vote'. The Women's Equality Day reminds women's continuous fight for equal chances, equal rights, and equal remuneration for equal work as well as other problems. This day is held in the US to increase awareness of these serious concerns and to focus on their improvements.

The United States observes this day to mark the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution in the year 1920. This amendment forbids the federal government and the states from rejecting the right to vote for US citizens on the basis of gender.

Women's Equality Day history

August 26 was chosen to honour the moment when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby inked the declaration guaranteeing American women the right to vote under the nation's constitution in 1920. Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York has even proposed a resolution to declare August 26 as Women's Equality Day in 1971, following the 1970 countrywide Women's Strike for Equality, and once more in 1973, when the struggle for the Equal Rights Amendment raged on.

The first formal declaration of Women's Equality Day was made in the year 1972 when former US President Richard Nixon issued Proclamation 4147 designating August 26 as "Women's Rights Day."

Women’s Equality Day significance

Women’s Equality Day is considered to be a significant day in American history. Even after more than 100 years, women still experience prejudice due to their gender in many professions and industries. The day is noteworthy for justice and equal rights. In numerous sectors, including the workplace and business operations, women still suffer from gender-based discrimination. Women's Equality Day is very important because it serves as a recall of the challenges that women have been facing in all kinds of domains.

One can celebrate Women's Equality Day 2022 by remembering the important figures who fought for women's equality. Another way to mark the day is to support women in their work and encourage them to evolve.

