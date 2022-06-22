Work On 'Floating City' In Maldives Underway Amid Rising Sea Level; Will Have 5,000 Units

The Netherlands-based property developer Dutch Docklands in cooperation with the Maldives government has been constructing a floating city in the Maldives. The floating city, is just 10 minutes by boat from Male, the Maldivian capital, CNN reported. The city will have 5,000 floating units, which will include houses, restaurants, shops and schools with canals running in between.

The first units are set to be unveiled in June with residents beginning to move in early 2024. Furthermore, the construction of the whole city is expected to be completed by 2027, as per the aforementioned report. The development of the floating city is aimed to address the sea-level rise.

The floating city is being constructed for 20,000 people and it will be built in less than five years. Speaking to CNN, Koen Olthuis, founder of Waterstudio, the architecture firm that designed the city, called the construction of the floating city a "new hope" for over half a million people of Maldives. Olthuis stressed that the floating city will have "affordable housing, large communities, and normal towns on the water" which he emphasised are "safe" as well. He stressed that the people of Maldives will turn to "climate innovators" from climate refugees.

Features of Floating City

The Waterstudio’s city in the Maldives includes rainbow-coloured homes designed to attract local people. The people in the city will also have wide balconies and seafront views in their homes. For transportation, residents will be able to move around on boats or they can walk, cycle or drive electric scooters and buggies on sandy streets.

Koen Olthuis said that the price for a studio will begin at $150,000 and $250,000 will be the price for a family home in the floating city. Notably, Male is considered one of the most densely populated cities in the world with over 20,000 people in an area of about eight square kilometres. Furthermore, Maldives is one of the world's most vulnerable nations to climate change and 80% of its land is less than one meter above sea level, as per the CNN report. The World Economic Forum in 2021 in a Twitter post said, "Threatened by rising sea levels, the Maldives is building a floating city."