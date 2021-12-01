World AIDS Day 2021: ILO Says HIV/AIDS Infected Workers Continue To Face Unfair Treatment

Ahead of World AIDS Day, the International Labour Organization issued a report citing a global survey that found "myths and misconceptions" contribute to fuel stigma and discrimination, which remains a major issue for workers with HIV/AIDS. According to the survey, nearly four out of ten respondents said that people living with HIV should not be allowed to work directly with others. A survey of 55,000 people in 50 countries found that only one in two people knew that HIV could not be transmitted by sharing a bathroom.

The Head of ILO's Gender, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Branch, Chidi King, said, "It is shocking that 40 years after the HIV/AIDS epidemic, myths and misconceptions are so widespread." A lack of basic facts about how HIV is transmitted is fuelling stigma and discrimination. This survey is a wake-up call to reinvigorate HIV prevention and education programmes; the world of work has a key role to play," he maintained. The HIV Discrimination in the World of Work Survey reveals that discriminatory attitudes are fueled by a lack of knowledge about HIV transmission.

World AIDS Day 2021: Workers with HIV/AIDS continue to face stigma and discrimination says ILO

According to official data, in December 2020, nearly 38 million people across the globe were reported to be living with HIV, with 1.5 million newly infected the same year and around 6,80,000 people dying from AIDS-related illnesses. According to the survey, Asia and the Pacific, followed by the Middle East and North Africa, have the lowest tolerance level for working in the same space with HIV positive people, while Eastern and Southern Africa have the most positive attitude towards HIV, with 90 % of respondents saying they would be comfortable working with people living with HIV. One thing associated with a positive attitude towards HIV was a higher education level among people.

Apart from the survey that included people's opinions towards HIV, the report provided a number of suggestions, including the implementation of HIV programmes to increase awareness, educate people on learning more about HIV and modes of transmission, and improve the legal and policy environment around HIV to protect workers' rights. "The workplace has a key role in this education," said ILO Head Chidi King. "Workers and employers certainly have a role to play. Social dialogue is a key mechanism through which they can craft policies, materials, and products in order to raise awareness, ensuring that recruitment policies do not discriminate against people with HIV/AIDS. The government also has a role to play in terms of broader engagement," said the report.



(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/PTI/Representative Image