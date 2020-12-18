World Arabic Language Day: History, Significance, And Interesting Facts You Need To Know

World Arabic Language Day is observed every year on this day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which celebrates the contributions made by the language in shaping the world as it is today. The language is used by over 400 million people on a daily basis, making it one of the widely spoken languages in the world. The language holds a special significance in the world because of its influence on several other global languages, including Spanish, Greek, Persian, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Pashto among others.

UNESCO adopted December 18 to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day in 2012, a day which coincides with the adoption of Arabic by the United Nations General Assembly in 1973 as its sixth official language.

#DidYouKnow Arabic has at least 11 words for love and each of them conveys a different stage in the process of falling in love?



18 December is World #ArabicLanguageDay!



Join us in celebrating: https://t.co/qTcjBzPXZX pic.twitter.com/oyirZpZNKT — UNESCO (@UNESCO) December 17, 2020

Happy World #ArabicDay!



Spoken by more than 400 million people, the Arabic language is one of the most widely used languages in the world. It's also considered a pillar of cultural diversity. https://t.co/4P2nnXVYVL pic.twitter.com/f7wqce3DDo — United Nations (@UN) December 17, 2020

Spoken by more than 420 million people in more than 22 countries in over 30 dialects, #Arabic is the world’s fifth most spoken language and one of the six official UN languages. #ArabicLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/nHoThqhxGb — APICORP (@APICORP) December 18, 2020

To Arabic speakers in Jordan & around the globe: happy World Arabic Language Day! #ArabicLanguageDay



As we pursue ACOR’s mission to advance knowledge of Jordan, past & present, appreciation for Arabic’s unique linguistic history & culture is indispensable to our activities... pic.twitter.com/CJFTtqZ68g — ACOR Jordan (@ACORJordan) December 18, 2020

Read: World's Loneliest House: Who Lives In The Most Isolated Home In Iceland? Netizens Guess

The significance of World Arabic Language Day

World Arabic Language Day is celebrated to enhance the use of Classical Arabic, which is fading rapidly in the modern world because of the extensive use of English and French as global languages. The Arabic language has given rise to the fascinating aesthetic in numerous fields ranging from architecture to poetry to philosophy and song. However, with more people shifting towards the use of local Arabic dialectics instead of Classical Arabic, the need to revive the language has never been felt more than now.

Read: World’s First Aircraft Took Off On This Day In 1903 Above North Carolina Beach

The UNESCO will conduct virtual meetings with academics and professionals in the Arabic language to understand the role of the need for language academies as a space to safeguard and preserve the Arabic language. By exploring these questions, World Arabic Language Day will provide an opportunity for Language Academies to reflect and discuss how they can help revive the Arabic language and promote its use far beyond the Arabian peninsula.

Read: 'Every Country Should Declare A State Of Climate Emergency': UN Chief Tells World Leaders

World Arabic Language Day will also be given an opportunity to celebrate the richness of the language and to showcase the importance of Arabic worldwide, which has played a vital role in promoting the spread of Greek and Roman sciences and philosophies to Renaissance Europe.

Read: Antonio Guterres: Pandemic Exposed 'gloomiest' Picture Of World, Enormous Economic Impact

