World Bank Chief Malpass Underscores 'tragic Reversal In Development' Due To COVID-19

World Bank Group President David Malpass acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in increasing poverty and debt levels in low-income countries, underscoring "tragic reversal" in development, according to ANI. He further expressed that the progress achieved in reducing poverty has been gone back by years. He made the remarks while addressing a virtual press conference during the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.

David Malpass asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed nearly 100 million people into extreme poverty. Moreover, he added that the inequality has worsened across country groups, according to ANI. He underscored that the per capita income in advanced economic countries has been rising by nearly 5 per cent in 2021, compared to low-income countries, where the per capita income is 0.5 per cent.

Malpass stressed that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to remain "grim" in developing countries. Furthermore, he underscored that the price of products is rising, there are fewer jobs, and the people are facing a shortage of water, electricity, and food in developing countries, according to ANI. He further highlighted the impact of port shutdowns and factory shutdowns in developing countries. The World Group President mentioned that many countries, mainly the poor ones, are facing debt challenges. Malpass told reporters that there is a need for "debt reduction, swifter restructuring and more transparency" to make progress on the issue.

Earlier on Monday, the International Debt Statistics had released its report in which the World Bank estimated that debt burden in low-income countries increased by 12 per cent, according to ANI. The debt burden in low-income countries reached a record 860 billion US dollars in 2020. The report highlighted that many low and middle-income countries were in a 'vulnerable position' due to slow economic growth even before the pandemic. However, the pandemic has further increased the debt burden in vulnerable countries.

