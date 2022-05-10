World Bank Concerned As Anti-govt Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Crisis In Sri Lanka

The World Bank on Monday expressed "deep concern" as the anti-government protests in Sri Lanka took a violent turn amid the burgeoning political and economic crisis. Taking to Twitter, World Bank Country Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos wrote that the global financial body is worried over the "perpetration of violence" in the island continent. He further called for an "immediate economic recovery" urging "those responsible" to stop hindering the process.

We are deeply concerned with the perpetration of violence in #SriLanka. Those responsible are only standing in the way of the country’s immediate economic recovery and making the task even more difficult for development partners. — Faris H. Hadad-Zervos (@WorldBankNepal) May 9, 2022

The World Bank official's remarks come as the island continent is reeling under tumultuous economic and political turmoil amid the nationwide state of emergency. The public outrage intensified after the announcement by crisis-ridden President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading to violent uprisings in Hambantota, where agitated demonstrators set ablaze the ancestral residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The angry mob also incinerated the homes of 8 other Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Ministers.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa tenders resignation amid economic collapse

As the country battles economic and civil strife, Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday placed his resignation from the prime ministership days after protestors demanded his step down. As per reports, the resignation was tendered following a comprehensive discussion among party ruling SLPP leaders. He faced massive public wrath during his visit to the sacred city of Anuradhapura. Notably, the political crisis unfolded after 26 cabinet ministers of the Rajapaksa government resigned amid economic collapse.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

According to local media reports, Mahinda Rajapaksa's wife Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his son arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport to board a flight to an unknown location. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan military has been deployed aiming to restore peace and stability in the country but in vain. The citizens in the country are living under a massive shortage of food and fuel. Further, hours-long power outage for days has triggered further discontent among 22 million residents in the island nation. The island country is on the edge of declaring bankruptcy with a total outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion. In the wake of the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil, Colombo said it will suspend repayment of foreign loans after its foreign currency reserves plummeted below $50 million. Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

(Image: AP)