World Bank Denies Offering Fresh Funds To Sri Lanka Until Macroeconomic Policies In Place

In a key development, the World Bank stated that it has no plans to offer funds or fresh loan commitments to Sri Lanka unless the island nation's economy establishes an effective macroeconomic policy framework. The World Bank made the statement in response to reports that the global lender was mulling helping Sri Lanka overcome its financial woes with a bridge loan or additional loan obligations. The World Bank also stated that it is redirecting previously allocated funds to supply essential medicines and other cash assistance to the vulnerable population.

"We are concerned for the people of Sri Lanka and are working in coordination with the IMF and other development partners in advising on appropriate policies to restore economic stability and broad-based growth. Until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, the World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka," the Washington-based organisation said in a statement, PTI reported. It also expressed the hope that Sri Lanka will continue to strive to uplift its deteriorating economy.

Sri Lanka owes a total of USD 51 billion in foreign debt

According to reports, Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy, and essentials such as food, gasoline, medicines, and cooking gas, are in limited supply. Besides, people have been forced to wait in long queues to purchase the limited stocks. Meanwhile, the island nation has also put off repaying approximately USD 7 billion in foreign loans due this year, out of a total of USD 25 billion due by 2026. The country owes a total of USD 51 billion in foreign debt.

In addition, with inflation approaching 40%, food, gasoline, and medicine shortages, and continuous power outages have sparked widespread protests and sent the currency plummeting in the country.

Sri Lanka defaulted on paying the Asian Development Bank

Earlier on May 18, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe stated that the country has missed a payment to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), blocking the island nation from receiving new funds. However, he has also pledged to bail out the country from the ongoing crisis as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister has also stated that the government is mulling presenting a concessionary budget in an attempt to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)