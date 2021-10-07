World Bank Group President Meets Israeli FM; Discusses Bolstering Economic Ties

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman met with World Bank Group President David Malpass in Jerusalem on October 6, as per a statement released by the Israeli Ministry of Finance. The purpose of the visit, according to the statement, was to strengthen economic collaboration between Israel and the World Bank's global pursuits.

Malpass and Lieberman talked about economic issues, Israeli-Bank cooperation, the worldwide reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, and the health of the global economy. According to Lieberman, "Israel's relationship with the World Bank is stronger than ever. For the benefit of all countries, we have committed to continue to strengthen economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology."

World Bank Group President Malpass is leading a high-level group to Israel that includes Ferid Belhaj, the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, and Koen Davidse, the Executive Director of the Group of Arab States, of which Israel is a member. Meetings with Israeli senior government authorities and visits to start-up companies, mostly in the field of digital healthcare, are also part of the agenda for the trip.

World Bank Group President met with Israel's President Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with World Bank Group President David Malpass in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. In a private meeting held before holding a larger working meeting with Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yair Pines, Foreign Ministry Economic Division Head Ofir Kariv, Finance Ministry International Development Banks Unit Head Eyal Medan, and World Bank Group Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, an Executive Director at the World Bank Group, and other officials.

Prime Minister Bennett emphasised the World Bank's and Israel's significant potential for collaboration. Regional issues, as well as areas of future collaboration in commerce, health, climate, energy, and water, were among the themes explored.

Malpass appreciated Israel’s support for IDA20 replenishment

According to a statement released by World Bank Group, President Malpass thanked Israel for its support for the IDA20 replenishment. He emphasised the problems confronting Sudan, Jordan, and the West Bank, relying on his recent visits and the World Bank Group's activities in each.

President Malpass also underlined the World Bank Group's work on health, human capital, digitization, the COVID-19 response, and increasing access to vaccinations in developing countries throughout the MENA region and beyond. President Malpass and the authorities talked about Israel's efforts in digital health and development.

Image: AP