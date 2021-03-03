World Bank Raises 'emergency COVID-19 Vaccine Funding' For 30 African Countries

World Bank on Tuesday raised an emergency COVID-19 vaccine fund to help start the mass vaccination campaign for the vulnerable groups in at least 30 African countries. The efforts were initiated after the African continent hit the grim milestone of 3.9 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and close to 104,000 fatalities with no access to the immunization. Meanwhile, the rich countries have procured enough supplies to give each person at least four doses, according to an analytical report. The vaccine disparity between rich and poor countries grew wider with wealthier nations ramping up the supplies.

The financially challenged African nations have been relying on World Health Organization (WHO’s) vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX and on March 2, the World Bank announced that it has prepared funding for African countries which including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, eSwatini, Rwanda, and Senegal, without disclosing the actual amount. More than 68 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in at least 56 countries across the world, of which only 4 African nations namely Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, and Seychelles have got the access, the UN said in a report. President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan became the first African leader last month to get the jab as the country started a national vaccine campaign.

In Africa’s Guinea, the cabinet members and a few other government officials were shown taking the vaccination on national TV as they received the first dose. Earlier, having called the vaccine distribution gap between rich and poor nations a catastrophic moral failure, the Secretary-General of the United Nations blasted wealthier nations for hoarding vaccines. More than 70 million COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered so far and less than 20,000 of these were on the African continent, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a tweet. Later, at the G7 and Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron asked the EU and the US to donate at least 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest nation sounding concerns about Africa’s long-stalled vaccination plan.

