World Bank Says Migration Can Help In South Asia's Recovery, Assist Long-term Development

The World Bank has recently said in a regional economic assessment that migration can help South Asia to recover from the effects of previously unheard-of economic shocks and even assist in long-term growth. This came after the Institute for Integrated Development Studies as well as the World Bank have been hosting a two-day conference which started on November 7 with the theme "Coping with Shocks: Migration and the Road to Resilience."

Furthermore, as per a press release from the World Bank, migration promotes economic progress as it enables individuals to relocate to areas where they are more productive. International workers from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, who work in the Gulf nations, can make up to five times as much as they would back home and contribute to some of the highest remittance inflows ever recorded.

“Nepal derives an estimated 20 percent of its income from remittance inflows, and in Bangladesh and Pakistan, remittance revenue accounts for 6 and 8 percent of GDP, respectively”, the release added.

Additionally, migration enables individuals to cope with regional economic shocks like harsh weather events, to which South Asia's rural poor are especially vulnerable.

Notably, this conference offers academics as well as researchers a forum to talk about the state of migration in South Asia, its difficulties, and its improvements.

Eaknarayan Aryal, Secretary, Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security in Nepal, stated that although there are many economic advantages to migration, "the costs of moving such as credit constraints, lack of information, and labor market frictions prevent them from being fully realized". In order for South Asia to recover and be resilient to future shocks, Nepal and the other nations in the area must seek to promote labor mobility, he added.

Migration might play a role in speeding up recovery

Apart from this, the release added that poor South Asian migrants, many of whom have temporary jobs in the informal sector, confront a number of difficulties, including unstable employment markets, visas that are dependent on employment, and restricted access to social security. Their enduring vulnerability was made apparent by the COVID-19 pandemic because they were disproportionately affected by mobility limitations.

However, the pandemic's final stages have brought to light the critical part migration might play in speeding up recovery. According to survey data from the report, migratory movements in late 2021 and early 2022 are thought to be related to people moving from regions that were severely affected by the pandemic to those that weren't, helping to balance the supply and demand of labor in the wake of the COVID-19 shock.

Furthermore, the report makes several suggestions for reducing the high costs of migration, such as formulating bilateral and multilateral agreements, enhancing the infrastructure for remittances, and providing training and informational programs to assist potential migrants in making better relocation decisions.

Additionally, it makes suggestions for reducing the risks associated with migration, including more lenient visa regulations, safety nets for migrant workers in times of need, and social protection initiatives.

Hans Timmer, the World Bank's chief economist for South Asia, said, "Migration is picking up again in South Asia, but remains slow and uneven, raising concerns that the pandemic shock has had long-term impacts on the costs and frictions associated with it". According to him, "Policymakers must address these often-prohibitive costs and frictions and incorporate measures to de-risk migration.”

