World Bank Shelves Projects Worth $600 Mn In Afghanistan As Taliban Ban Girls From Schools

Following the Taliban's decision to prohibit girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade in Afghanistan, the World Bank has declared that four projects worth $600 million in Kabul have been put on hold. The projects, which will be supported and funded underneath the restructured Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), were being prepared for execution by United Nations agencies to boost agricultural, education, health, and livelihoods sectors, CNN reported.

The World Bank has further voiced grave concern over limitations on girls' education, stating that the projects are on hold as these are funded by the ARTF which encourages equal access to and equitable access to services for women and girls in the war-torn nation. In addition to this, the bank has requested all ARTF donors to wait for their clearance so that the bank can better grasp the scenario in Afghanistan and ensure that the projects' objectives are fulfilled, according to Khaama Press.

On March 1, the World Bank's executive board had authorised a proposal to utilise over $1 billion from the ARTF fund to finance critically needed education, agricultural, health, and family programmes. This act would bypass sanctioned Taliban officials and disburse the funds through UN agencies and relief organisations.

Apart from the World Bank, foreign countries have also stopped providing financial help to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which accounted for over 70% of government spending, expediting the country's economic downfall.

Moreover, the World Bank has anticipated a "strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support" when it decided to free up ARTF money for new projects to be handled by UN agencies, as per CNN.

Girls education ban in Afghanistan

On March 23, the Taliban administration had issued a decree prohibiting female students in grades six and upwards from attending classrooms. The girls were also advised to remain at home until the Taliban government takes a decision. The Taliban's decision has sparked international outrage, with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, as well as the European Union's High Representative issuing a joint statement on Friday condemning the Taliban's decision to deny Afghan girls a chance to return to school.

Meanwhile, Afghan women and girls flooded the streets and held a protest on March 26, after the Taliban administration announced an unexpected suspension of secondary schooling for girls until further notice, leaving only boys to complete their studies. As per media reports, a day earlier, thousands of girls had come to their schools after a term break to continue their studies, only to be ordered to return home after waiting for hours outside the institutions' gates.

