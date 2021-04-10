World Bank To Commit $2 Billion For COVID-19 Vaccines In Developing Countries By April-end

World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg on April 9 said that the World Bank Group will have committed $2 billion in financing by the end of April for coronavirus vaccines in some 40 developing countries. While speaking at a World Bank forum, Trotsenburg said that the funding is part of a pool of some $12 billion that the group has made available overall for vaccine development, distribution and production in low-and-middle-income countries. In a separate remark, World Bank's president, David Malpass, said that the group also expects the financing to expand to $4 billion worth of commitments in 50 countries by mid-year.

During the virtual meeting, Malpass noted that in 2020, the World Bank achieved a record 65 per cent growth in commitments and Group-wide commitments topped $100 billion for the first time. He said that in 2021, the World Bank again expects that this elevated level will continue. “It’s time to move urgently toward opportunities and solutions that achieve sustainable and broad-based economic growth without harming the climate, degrading the environment, or leaving hundreds of millions of families in poverty,” Malpass said.

WHO chief calls for ‘political will’ to boost production

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that existing vaccines could be rendered ineffective if the virus continues to spread and mutate. He said that even those countries that have high coverage of vaccines will not be secure because the new variants that may not be stopped by the vaccines, will invade the countries that may have even 100 per cent coverage in a few months. The WHO chief called for more political will to boost the production of COVID-19 vaccines and share supplies, including through stalled intellectual property waiver on vaccines through the WTO.

Further, in the same virtual meeting, the WTO’s Trade-related Aspects of Intellectual Property, or TRIPS waiver was the “elephant in the room” holding back vaccine production, Tedros said. He added that it was meant for emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. Tedros then went on to ask, “We haven’t seen any emergency like this in our lifetime. If we cannot use it now, then when are we going to use it?” He then said, “The mother of all these bottlenecks is lack of political will”.

