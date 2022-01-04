World Braille Day: Know About Its Importance & How Braille Was Invented

World Braille Day is marked every year on January 4 to create awareness about the importance of Braille as a communication medium for blind and partially sighted people. Braille is a tactile writing system used by blind, deaf-blind, or people with low vision. It can be read on embossed paper or through a refreshable braille display that connects to smartphones. The United Nations General Assembly officially formed the day in 2019, and January is designated as Braille Literacy Month. The month-long celebration raises awareness about the importance of Braille and Braille literacy.

Louis Braille invented the Braille language

The day also commemorates the birth of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille language. He was born in France on January 4, 1809. After an incident involving a sewing awl, he was left blinded at the age of three. While poking leather with the awl, he had accidentally injured himself in the eye. He subsequently lost his eyesight after the illness progressed to both his pupils. Louis was a blind scholar who excelled in his studies and was enrolled to the Royal Institute for Blind Youth in France.

Braille codes in as many as 133 languages

The Braille typewriter consists of six tactile keys that correspond to each of the six dots in the braille cell, which include a space key, enter button, and a backspace button. People with low eyesight use touch to decipher the Braille code in order to comprehend the text and messages. The device used an awl-like stylus to punch marks on paper so that a blind person could perceive through touch. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has also included the Braille system. As per the third edition of World Braille Usage, there are Braille codes in as many as 133 languages.

Significance of the World Braille Day

It should be mentioned here that the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the Braille language, which serves as a vital link between ordinary people and those with disabilities. Several NGOs as well as other organisations hold seminars and workshops throughout the world on this occasion to raise awareness of the challenges that the visually impaired experience on a daily basis. The day also encourages organizations to assist and engage people with disabilities in socioeconomic opportunities. Organizations also host various essay writing competitions, debates, and other extracurricular activities. In addition, numerous functions are held in blind schools where students get to learn more about the Braille language.

Image: Twitter/@AlcesterCare