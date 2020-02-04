WHO Predicts 81 Per Cent Jump In Cancer Cases In Poorer Countries On World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a new report which forecasted a massive jump in cancer cases across the globe in the coming decades. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that if the current trend continues, the world will see a 60 per cent jump in cancer cases over the next two decades and the greatest increase, an estimated 81 per cent, in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO report on cancer

According to the WHO report, the increase will come because poorer countries in the world had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health, while health services are not equipped to prevent, diagnose, or treat cancers. The report states, "In 2019, more than 90 per cent of high-income countries reported that comprehensive treatment services for cancer were available in the public health system compared to less than 15 per cent of low-income countries."

Read: WHO Launches Campaign Against China Virus Misinformation

The WHO report has also highlighted ways to prevent new cancer cases in these countries. As per the report, the countries can focus on controlling tobacco use, which is responsible for 25 per cent of cancer deaths, vaccinating against hepatitis B to prevent liver cancer, eliminating cervical cancer by vaccinating against HPV, screening, and treatment, implementing high-impact cancer management interventions that bring value for money and ensuring access to palliative care including pain relief.

Read: WHO Officials Update On New Virus In Cairo Presser

Dr. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage/ Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases, WHO, in the report said, "This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries. If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere."

Read: Only One Swab Sample Enough For Coronavirus Testing, Says WHO

The report aims at setting a global agenda on cancer and to mobilise stakeholders and to help countries set priorities for investing in cancer control and universal health coverage. The report also focuses on the prevention of cancer and offers the most comprehensive overview of relevant research available to date, ranging from descriptive aetiology, cellular and molecular biology, toxicology and pathology through to behavioural and social science.

Read: Taiwan: Incorrect WHO Ruling Led To Italian Travel Ban

(With Agency Inputs)