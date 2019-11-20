The Debate
World Children's Day 2019: Some Quotes To Help Celebrate The Day

Rest of the World News

World Children's Day 2019: Some interesting quotes to help celebrate the day and mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
World Children's Day 2019

World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 every year. The event was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated each year in an effort to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improvement in children's welfare.

Why is it celebrated on November 20?

A vital reason why November 20 is celebrated as Children's Day is because November 20 is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959. The UN General Assembly also adopted the convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.

Everyone from mother and fathers, teachers and government official as well as young adults and children themselves play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. This year's Children's Day is made all the more special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Some interesting quotes

"There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children."-Nelson Mandela

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."-Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"A child miseducated is a child lost."-John F. Kennedy

"We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us."-Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

"It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."-Frederick Douglass

"Do not erase the designs the child makes in the soft wax of his inner life."-Maria Montessori

