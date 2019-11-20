World Children's Day 2019: Some Quotes To Help Celebrate The Day

World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 every year. The event was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated each year in an effort to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improvement in children's welfare.

Read: Children In Germany Find World War II Ammunitions From Pond Using Magnets

Why is it celebrated on November 20?

A vital reason why November 20 is celebrated as Children's Day is because November 20 is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959. The UN General Assembly also adopted the convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.

Everyone from mother and fathers, teachers and government official as well as young adults and children themselves play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. This year's Children's Day is made all the more special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Read: Children's Academy Nurturing Water Warriors From A Tender Age

Some interesting quotes

"There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children."-Nelson Mandela

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."-Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"A child miseducated is a child lost."-John F. Kennedy

"We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us."-Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

"It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."-Frederick Douglass

"Do not erase the designs the child makes in the soft wax of his inner life."-Maria Montessori

Happy WORLDS CHILDRENS DAY.

Whether you’re in the refugee camps or not ,

Whether you’re healthy or not

Know That

You’re loved

You’re strong

You’re smart

You’re fearless

You matter

You’re YOU #WorldChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/dCE9gZc5CI — Habso mohamud (@MohamudHabso) November 20, 2018

Read: Siachen Avalanche: J&K School Children Pay Tribute To Martyred Soldiers And Civilians

Read: Plan Would Create A Marietta Shelter For Immigrant Children