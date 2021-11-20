World Children's Day: UNICEF Closes Its Digital Channels In Solidarity With Afghan Kids

To mark the occasion of the World Children's Day on Saturday, 20 November, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan has closed its digital channels, going dark to reflect the challenges that children in Kabul are facing. In a statement on Friday, the children's body said that UNICEF Afghanistan will not celebrate the World Children's Day to express solidarity with Afghan children who are facing the brunt of a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. As per the United Nations, around 14 million children in Afghanistan do not have enough food to eat. The International Day of Children is observed every year on November 20.

"Today, UNICEF Afghanistan is ‘blackwashing’ its WCD online assets and, tomorrow, November 20, the day on which UNICEF typically ‘goes blue’ for children, UNICEF Afghanistan will close its digital channels, going dark to reflect the challenges that children in Afghanistan are facing," the statement read.

One million Afghan children are at risk of dying due to SAM

The UN agency further stated that the harsh winter, poor crop production, as well as drought had put 14 million youngsters without enough food. In addition, UNICEF said that measles outbreaks in Afghanistan are putting lives of children at risk and over 1 million kids in the nation are at risk of dying due to severe acute malnutrition (SAM) if they don't receive proper treatment. Meanwhile, UNICEF Acting Representative in Afghanistan Alice Akunga said that it is hard to commemorate the day for the youngsters in Afghanistan.

Akunga went on to say that by shutting the digital outlets, the organisation wants to deliver a message to donors to help Afghanistan's children. The official added, "Those least responsible for this crisis are paying the highest price." Further, UNICEF has urged world leaders to prioritise the rights and well-being of Afghan children in discussions about how to support the humanitarian crisis in the nation. UNICEF informed that approximately 30,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe and acute malnutrition. It is to mention that UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi had visited scores of youngsters suffering from acute malnutrition at Kabul's Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital during his trip to Afghanistan.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)