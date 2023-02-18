World Could Face Climate Catastrophe Soon? Antarctica Sea Ice Hits Record Low, Says Report

The Antarctica continent's sea ice has hit a record low and has “never witnessed such an extreme situation before,” a team of scientists said. Also, the ice could shrink even further before this year’s summer melting season ends, as per The Guardian. The impact of climate change has been clearly observed in the Antarctic where sea ice has been melting.

However, the impact of climate crisis in the melting sea ice is clear in the records that go back to 1979. Antarctica sea ice varies much more from year to year, hence making it harder to see the effect of global heating. Climate models of 2014 have suggested that the giant West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) in Antarctica was doomed to collapse due to the levels of global heating already seen then.

Experts express concerns on Antarctica sea ice

Scientists have already shared their concerns about the sea ice around Antarctica. In the last six years, the losses have indicated that the recorded levels of heat now in the ocean, and related changes in weather patterns might mean that the climate crisis is finally manifesting in the observations, reported the Guardian.

Further, the researchers have warned that the increase in the loss of sea ice would expose ice sheets and their glaciers to waves, and therefore this would accelerate their disintegration and melting. However, a recent study has estimated that the WAIS would witness gradual collapse followed by the rise in sea level by four meters, with a global temperature rise as low as 1 degree Celcius, a point already passed.

“I have never seen such an extreme, ice-free situation here before,” said Prof Karsten Gohl, from the Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research in the Alfred Wegener Institute, Germany, and who first visited the region in 1994.

Further, onboard the research vessel Polarstern in Antarctica, Gohl added, “The continental shelf, an area the size of Germany, is now completely ice-free. It is troubling to consider how quickly this change has taken place.”

“The rapid decline in sea ice over the past six years is quite remarkable, since the ice cover hardly changed at all in the 35 years before,” said Prof Christian Haas of the Helmholtz Centre.

Scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in the US have also highlighted the new record low. They said Antarctic sea ice extent fell to 1.91m square kilometres on February 13, below the previous record set on February 25, 2022.