World Day For Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Theme, History & Significance

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is celebrated every year on 27th October to create awareness of the significance and preservation risks of recorded sound and audiovisual documents. In 2005, UNESCO designated October 27 as World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

Audiovisual documents record, capture and activate the different facets of lives and present the stories of ordinary people via digital storytelling techniques. The stories in a digital medium are presented in different forms such as films, sound and video recordings, radio and television programs.

It is a joint initiative by UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Association (CCAAA) to recognise audiovisual preservationists and institutions who help to preserve culture for upcoming generations.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Theme

Every year, there is a specific theme for this day, and this year the theme for World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is “Your Window to the World“. Audiovisual resources give a window to the world, allowing people to see events they otherwise can't attend, hear voices from the past who can no longer speak, and create stories that both inform and entertain. As people attempt to comprehend the world and interact with fellow humans, audiovisual information is becoming increasingly important in every person's life.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: History

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH) commemorates the adoption of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images by the United Nations General Assembly in 1980. World Day for Audiovisual Heritage gives an opportunity to increase public awareness about the need for immediate action and the relevance of audiovisual documentation.

As a result, World Day provides a chance for the UNESCO Member States to assess their progress in implementing the 2015 Recommendation Concerning the Preservation and Access to Documentary Heritage, Including in Digital Form.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Objective

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage has the following objectives:

Raising public awareness of the need for preservation

Giving chances to commemorate certain aspects of local, national, or worldwide history

Emphasising the accessibility of archives

Bringing heritage concerns to the attention of the media

Raising the cultural status of audiovisual heritage

Highlighting audiovisual heritage in danger, particularly in developing countries

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Significance

World Audiovisual Heritage Day promotes public awareness of the need for immediate action and the significance of audiovisual documents. It also encourages the free exchange of ideas via words and images as a representation of our shared history and memories. This day also emphasises the importance of culture in ensuring security and peace of mind.

There are several museums in India that operate in this field. By listening to audiovisual representations of history and heritage, visitors may engage themselves in glorious eras.

Visit these five museums in India to celebrate World Audiovisual Heritage Day

1. The Partition Museum

The Partition Museum is a public museum situated in the town hall in Amritsar. The museum intends to be a primary repository for stories, artifacts, and documents about the post-partition riots that erupted after British India was separated into two sovereign nations: India and Pakistan. The Partition Museum also features archive films of trains, kafilas, and camps from the time of the partition. Its oldest audiovisual evidence dates from circa 1920, and it covers the Non-Cooperation and Khilafat movements.

2. National Film Archive of India

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) was established as a media unit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in February 1964. The National Film Archive of India, or NFAI, is one of the country's largest film preservation and conservation archives, with its headquarters in Pune. It has multiple international-standard vaults where millions of film reels are stored.

3. National Gallery of Modern Art

The National Gallery of Modern Art is India's most important art gallery, supervised by the Ministry of Culture. The Government of India established the main museum at Jaipur House in New Delhi on March 29, 1954. It introduced a first-of-its-kind audio-visual tour app in May this year, allowing museum visitors to listen to narratives and stories about diverse valued Indian Modern artworks exhibited at the museum from anywhere on their smartphones.

4. Jaisalmer War Museum

The Jaisalmer Military Museum was established to recognise the sacrifices and services of Indian war heroes and to pay tribute to their courage. It is located near the Military Station, 10 kilometres from Jaisalmer, on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway. Its immersive 'Light and Sound Show,' which uses innovative multimedia technology to elicit patriotism, tells the stories of the Indian Armed Forces' bravery, pride, and rich legacy. One can also experience its audiovisual theatre that screens movies on the historic Battle of Laungewala.

5. National Gandhi Museum

The National Gandhi Museum, also known as the Gandhi Memorial Museum, is a museum in New Delhi, India dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's life and beliefs. One can find the 1940 documentary by AK Chettiar– Mahatma Gandhi: 20th Century Prophet.

(Image: @AkashvaniAIR/Facebook)