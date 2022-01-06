World Day Of War Orphans 2022: Know History, Significance & Other Key Details

Every year, World Day for War Orphans is observed on January 6 all across the globe to shed light on the repercussions of war particularly the suffering of the vulnerable orphans. This day is especially significant since it tries to raise consciousness and awareness about the mental and physical condition of a war orphan. Youngsters who have confronted conflict, war or violence, have suffered injuries in clashes, or been isolated from their parents require special attention.

Because of war or violence, young people are among the most disadvantaged groups, who experience famine, displacement, inadequate health care and education as well as irregular childhood. Parentless children are frequently exposed to abuse, discrimination and even crime. Thus, the purpose of this day is to acknowledge the suffering of the war orphans and to act upon it, so that they can recover from their battle wounds and have a normal life.

World Day of War Orphans history:

World Day for War Orphans was launched by the French charity SOS Enfants en Detresses with the aim to assist the affected war orphans, as per fresherslive.com. An orphan is defined by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and worldwide allies as a youngster under the age of 18 who has lost one or both parents for any reason. It has evolved into a global humanitarian and social catastrophe that is worsening day by day.

As per UNICEF, there were around 140 million orphaned children in the year 2015. Between 1990 and 2001, there was a rise in the number of abandoned children. According to a recent UNICEF news release, there would be approximately 26,425 breaches of children's rights due to war in the year 2020.

World Day of War Orphans significance:

The significance of this day is that various awareness campaigns are organised to spread information on war orphans as well as their suffering. This day is held in their honour, with the goal of calling attention to all of the injustices they endure and putting an end to them. Making a donation for their wellbeing or giving such war orphans a home are ways to commemorate the day.

(Image: Shutterstock)