World Economic Forum Cancels 2021 Annual Meeting In Singapore Due To COVID-19

The World Economic Forum on Monday announced that it has cancelled its summer annual meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore this year 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting, instead, will take place in the first quarter of 2022, the forum announced in a statement. Although the date and final location will be determined next year. Citing the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, and civil disturbances across many countries, the WEF said that it will not convene the world leaders, business, and government institutions for the global event due to tragic circumstances. The meeting has already been postponed twice and the forum decided last year in October to move location from Swiss Alps, Davos, Switzerland to easily accessible Buergenstock. This year the event was due to be held in mid-May.

“Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned,” the World Economic Forum said in a statement.

Singapore government agrees to 'challenges'

Following the WEF announcement, the Singapore trade ministry issued a statement, saying that the Singapore government fully “appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of international participants.” The South Asian hub was supposed to meet in person this month for the event that would have been the “first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic,” the organizers had earlier in the year informed. “World Economic Forum will convene the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore from 13-16 May. It will return to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, for the Annual Meeting 2022,” the statement from the forum had read. However, the forum’s latest decision is aimed to ensure health security and safety of the conveners.