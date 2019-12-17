World Economic Forum: Gender Workplace Equality 257 Years Away

Gender parity and equal pay will not be met for almost another century states a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The report gives an outlook on the representation of women in private-sector jobs and even women's representation in politics. India has fallen by four spots to 112 with a score of 0.668. Iceland tops the list with a score of 0.877.

Gender parity still distant

The index benchmarks national gender gaps on economic, education, health, and political criteria, and provides country rankings that allow for effective comparisons across regions and income groups. The rankings are designed to create global awareness of the challenges posed by gender gaps and the opportunities created by reducing them. The methodology and quantitative analysis behind the rankings are intended to serve as a basis for designing effective measures for reducing gender gaps.

Gender parity has a fundamental bearing on whether or not economies and societies thrive. Developing and deploying one-half of the world’s available talent has a huge bearing on the growth, competitiveness and future-readiness of economies and businesses worldwide. The index’s rankings offer an effective means to benchmark progress. They are designed to create global awareness of the challenges that gender gaps pose, as well as the opportunities that emerge when action is taken to reduce them.

The report states that currently, the gender parity stands at 68.6%, an improvement from 2018 and 101 of the 149 countries covered last year and this year have improved their score.

At the overall global average speed of growth, it will take 99.5 years to close the gap. However, if the rate of growth is the same as that between 2006 and 2020, then it will take 257 years to close this gap. Gender parity has been achieved in 40 countries among the 153 covered this year in the report.

(With inputs from agencies)