World Food Programme Promises To Continue To Offer Humanitarian Aid In Afghanistan

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has promised that it would carry out its mission in Afghanistan regardless of any political gap, reported Afghanistan-based Khaama Press. The head of the UN World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Hsiao-Wei Lee, said that the organisation had no plans to leave the country. The statment by the head of the UN World Food Programme was made while he was in Berlin, Germany.



World Food Programme in Afghanistan

While talking about the food programme in Afghanistan, Hsiao-Wei Lee said: "Humanitarian aid is vital to most vulnerable people, including women, children and people with disabilities." Recently, a representative of UNICEF in Afghanistan said that the humanitarian organisation has been standing with the women and children of Afghanistan, in spite of challenges. Further, he added: "28 million people in Afghanistan have required humanitarian aid and protection assistance, including 15 million children, reported local Afghanistan news report. It is to be noted that Afghanistan has barred UN aid workers from working, which has backlashed globally. However, various UN agencies have asked the Taliban to lift the restriction on women working for humanitarian organisations and said, "that it would be difficult to provide help to the country without female aid".

So far, the WFP have been addressing the humanitarian crisis of incredible proportions which has grown even more complex. the humanitarian crisis has become more severe since the Taliban control. According to the data published on the WFP website, 19.9 million Afghans have not been consuming enough food. Job losses, lack of cash and soaring prices have created more problems in Afghanistan. According to the WFP, the country is on the brink of economic collapse, with the local currency at an all-time low and food prices on the rise. Of 34 provinces, 25 of them have been facing acute malnutrition and have been expected to get worse. Around half of children under the age of five and a quarter of pregnant and breastfeeding women need life-saving nutrition support in the next 12 months.

