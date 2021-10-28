World Is Failing To Make 'transformational Changes' Needed To Avert Climate Crisis: Report

A new global analysis has recently revealed that the world is failing to make the “transformational changes” needed to avert the most disastrous consequences of the climate crisis. As per the new Systems Change Lab report, every corner of society is either too slow or in some cases even regressing to make the changes to avoid 1.5C global heating beyond pre-industrial times, which is a critical target of the Paris climate agreement. The researchers said that across 40 different areas spanning the power sector, heavy industry, agriculture, transportation, finance and technology, not one is changing quickly enough to make the changes needed to avoid climate breakdown.

The report, which comes just days before the start of the UN climate talks in Scotland, highlighted how the world is badly off track in its attempts to curb the climate crisis. It revealed that the atmospheric levels of the plant-heating gases have hit a new record high last year. It also noted that the United Nations has warned that the amount of fossil fuel extraction planned by countries “vastly exceeds” the limit needed to keep below the 1.5C threshold.

“The transitions required to avoid the worst climate impacts are not happening fast enough. Of the 40 indicators assessed, none are on track to reach 2030 targets,” the report read.

'Globally, climate action has failed'

Further, the report found that from renewable electricity generation to public financing for fossil fuels, no indicator was showing the required progress to cut emissions in half this decade before eliminating greenhouse gases completely by 2050. It noted that the progress is lagging in most places, however, it pointed towards three areas in particular - cement production, steelmaking and efforts to place a fee on carbon emissions - which are stagnating. It also revealed that another three - emissions from agriculture, the share of trips made by cars and the deforestation rate - are moving in the wrong direction.

“Globally, climate action to date has largely failed to spur the rapid, far-reaching transformations needed across all sectors to avoid the worst impacts of global warming,” it said, adding, “All hands are urgently needed on deck to speed up this progress, as well as expand it to all sectors and regions.”

The authors of the report then went on to say that coal needs to be phased out five times faster than it is now, while the pace of deforestation needs to be three-time faster in a bid to reach the climate goal. They also added that coastal wetlands need to be restored nearly three times faster, climate finance needs to grow 13 times faster and the energy intensity of buildings needs to drop at a rate almost three times faster than now. Moreover, they added that there is little optimism that countries will make the required commitments to salvage the situation at the Glasgow talks, known as COP26.

