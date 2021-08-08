World Is On The Brink Of Global 'catastrophe' From Climate Breakdown: UK's COP26 Chief

According to Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma, a forthcoming UN report on climate change will issue the world community's sharpest ever warning about the dangers of accelerated climate change. The chief organiser of the November conference in Glasgow, Scotland, told The Observer that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, due on Monday, would indicate the world was on the verge of calamity.

'We're getting dangerously close to when we might be out of time': Alok Sharma

Sharma said that this will be the clearest warning yet that human behaviour is drastically exacerbating global warming, and they have to take important measures. He also stated that they can't afford to wait for two, five, or ten years and now is the moment, adding that unless all nations act now, we will tragically be out of time.

"I don't think we're out of time but I think we're getting dangerously close to when we might be out of time. We will see a very, very clear warning that unless we act now, we will, unfortunately, be out of time," Sharma said, predicting that the failure would have "catastrophic" consequences.

The International Energy Agency (IAE), based in Paris, has cautioned that if the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to be met, all fossil fuel production and exploration must end this year. He added that future fossil fuel licences will have to comply with the fact that they have committed to net-zero by 2050 in legislation and any licences will be subjected to a climate check.

Forest fires have brought attention to global warming

Floods in Europe and China, record temperatures in North America, and forest fires throughout the world have all brought attention to global warming in recent weeks, according to Sharma. He stated that he was "throwing everything" at efforts to get an agreement on the difficult goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, organising a significant number of virtual and in-person talks in the hopes of bringing 197 countries together in agreement. "I don't think there's any other word for it. You're seeing on a daily basis what is happening across the world. Last year was the hottest on record, the last decade the hottest decade on record," Sharma added.

Commenting on the upcoming reports, the official said that the paper would urge the international community governments, businesses and individuals to push for stronger action on greenhouse gas emissions at the COP26.

(Inputs from ANI)