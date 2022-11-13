Last Updated:

World Kindness Day 2022: Significance, History, Theme & United Nation's Powerful Message

World Kindness Day is celebrated on November 13 every year. This year's World Kindness Day theme is 'Be kind whenever possible.'

World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day is celebrated on November 13 every year. This year the day is being celebrated with the theme is 'Be kind whenever possible.' The day inspires people to appreciate the kindness and positive power in society. Kindness has no constraints and goes far beyond the feelings of race, religion, politics, and gender.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the United Nations has posted an image on the occasion of World Kindness Day stressing on the 5 W's that should be considered before you share anything online. The 5 W's are Who, What, Where, Why, and When? The UN tweeted the picture with the message which read, "Misinformation is dangerous and puts people's well-being at risk. Pausing before sharing something online is an act of kindness & can help stop the spread of harmful misinformation. Take time to verify facts on Sunday's #WorldKindnessDay and every day: http://pledgetopause.org." 

History and significance of World Kindness Day 2022

World Kindness Day commenced in the year 1998 by an organisation named World Kindness Movement during the 1997 Tokyo conference. In 2019, under Swiss law, this organisation was registered as an official NGO. Currently, there are more than 28 nations that are not associated with any religion or political ideology. This international event is celebrated in many countries including Canada, Nigeria, Japan, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. Along with Singapore, India, and Italy celebrated the day in the year 2009. 

This day inspires us to move forward in a helpful and kind spirit toward the people. There are many ways in which a person can show kindness toward the other person. One can be kind to their parents who are providing for you or your teachers who are making you a better human being. People these days celebrate this day by sending messages through social media platforms. Here are some messages that you can send with your family or friends:

  • We can only save this world by being kind to everyone around us. Happy World Kindness Day!
  • This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind. Happy World Kindness Day!
  • World Kindness Day reminds us to always keep the kindness in us alive to make this world a better place to live.
  • The most important pillar of mankind is kindness and as humans, we must never forget to be kind to everyone around us as that is the only way to keep emotions alive and hearts warm. Happy World Kindness Day!
  • Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted. Happy World Kindness Day!
