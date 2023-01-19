World Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes To New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern As She Quits

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, January 19, announced that she would be stepping down as head of the country on February 7, 2023 and will not be seeking re-election as general elections are due on October 14 this year. The Labour leader said she would be stepping down as she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job. “I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice,” she told New Zealanders during a press conference after a Labour Party meeting from the Caucus retreat in Napier. “I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

“I wouldn’t want this last five and a half years to simply be about the challenges, it’s also been about the progress. I think we’ll call it a day," Ardern said concluding her remarks. Ardern also said that she would remain a lawmaker until the next general elections. She currently represents the Mount Albert electorate as Member of Parliament.

The world reacts to the 'untimely' resignation

The news shocked New Zealanders and people overseas, who immediately took to social media to post their messages to and about Ardern. World leaders as well as Ardern’s political rivals praised her for her leadership during some of the country’s most difficult moments.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter that “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.” “She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” he added.

“Thank you, ⁦‪@jacindaardern⁩, for your partnership and your friendship -– and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend," tweeted Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar extended his best wishes to Jacinda Ardern and wrote on Twitter ''I recall working with her on the Christchurch Call, just one example of her strong and empathetic style of leadership.''

“I just did want to acknowledge and to thank the prime minister for her service to our country. I do want to say that I respect her for taking on what is a difficult and demanding job, and that she’s obviously given her all. And so I think when I reflect, I think that the way that she led New Zealand through those Christchurch terror attacks in a way we all felt proud about the response from the country and from her as our leader, and the way that she has always been a good ambassador for us on the global stage are things that will be really important in her legacy, and I wish nothing but her and her family all the very best in the future," said Christopher Luxon, New Zealand opposition leader.

Te Pāti Māori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer defended Ardern’s shock resignation and said the Prime Minister’s “whānau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years”. “Te Pāti Māori wishes to thank the outstanding contribution Jacinda Ardern has made to our country,” Ngarewa-Packer said. "We will remember Jacinda Ardern for catapulting the voice of wāhine and youth onto the world stage. Her fearlessness, courage and determination broke glass ceilings,” said co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

"We’re extremely proud of what Jacinda has done for New Zealand and what as a party we’ve been able to achieve, and also a sense that we want to carry on as well," said Grant Robertson, deputy prime minister of New Zealand who has already thrown his hat in the ring to be considered for the top job until the next elections.

Former New Zealand PM Helen Clark also commended Ardern for a job well done. "Deeply saddened to wake in Europe this morning to news that Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as NZ PM. Jacinda has done an amazing job leading NZ & always brought humanity, empathy, & intelligence to the job. Much to be said, but for now - just thank you," she tweeted.

New Zealand-based actor Sam Neil also took to twitter to say, "PrimeMinister @jacindaardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM!"

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard also tweeted a tribute to Ardern. “Jacinda Ardern showed the world a new style of leadership by deciding to foreground kindness and empathy. Her example has been a shining light to many, especially women. I congratulate her on all she has achieved to date and wish her well in this next phase of her life,” she tweeted.

Another former Australian PM Kevin Rudd took to Twitter to say, "Jacinda Ardern rewrote the rulebook for how world leaders are supposed to look and act, and further endeared the citizens of the world to NZ because of it. A masterclass in international public diplomacy. Best wishes to PM Ardern and her family."

Malcolm Turnbull, ex-PM of neighbouring Australia also congratulated Ardern on a "great innings". "Congratulations @jacindaardern on a great innings as PM of New Zealand. Your compassion and leadership have inspired all of us and you have always been a great ( although not an entirely uncritical) friend of Australia," he tweeted.

