At the United Nations Environment Assembly which took place in Nairobi on Wednesday, world leaders, environment ministers, as well as other delegates from 175 countries have supported a historic resolution to eradicate plastic waste and build an international legally binding accord by the end of 2024. According to a UN report, this historic resolution covers the ' full lifecycle of plastic', from manufacture to design to disposal.

A standing ovation from #UNEA5 delegates after the resolution on plastic pollution passes.



"The most important environmental deal since the Paris accord." - @andersen_inger #BeatPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/zpsgVliraZ — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) March 2, 2022

Further, as per The Guardian, approximately 7 billion tons of the projected 9.2 billion tons of plastic which were manufactured between the period of 1950 to 2017 has been considered to be waste. Nearly 75% of this garbage is disposed of in landfills or accumulates in terrestrial and aquatic areas and ecosystems.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls it the 'most important environmental deal'

In addition to this, Espen Barth Eide, the President of the Assembly and Norway's Minister for Climate and Environment, said, “Against the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) shows multilateral cooperation at its best.” He went on to say that plastic pollution has become an epidemic and he believes, “With today’s resolution, we are officially on track for a cure,” as per a press release from UN Environment Programme.

Indicating this deal to be the most important environmental accord since the Paris Agreement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “#BeatPlasticPollution is a major step forward in our efforts to make peace with nature.”

Today's adoption by 175 countries of a landmark resolution to #BeatPlasticPollution is a major step forward in our efforts to make peace with nature.



This is the most important environmental deal since the #ParisAgreement.https://t.co/7tCqcxdNji — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 3, 2022

Moreover, UN Environment Program Director Inger Andersen also tweeted, “We have just gavelled the resolution paving the way for global action to #BeatPlasticPollution.”

Bravo!! At #UNEA5 we have just gavelled the resolution paving the way for global action to #BeatPlasticPollution. The most important environmental deal since the Paris accord. The work starts now! Huge congratulations to Member States. pic.twitter.com/SyE8aBhMlP — Inger Andersen (@andersen_inger) March 2, 2022

Based on three original draft agreement from various countries, the resolution forms an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), which will commence its work this year with the goal of completing a draft legally binding accord by the end of 2024.

Plastic waste exposure can damage people's health and cause air pollution

According to the UN agency, the effects of plastic manufacture and pollution on the 'triple planetary' crises of climate change, natural loss, and pollution are a disaster waiting to happen, with plastic exposure damaging people's health and possibly disrupting fertility, hormonal, metabolic as well as neurological activities, while open burning of plastics contributing to air pollution.

In order to meet the Paris Agreement's target of reducing global warming to 1.5°C (34.7°F), greenhouse gas emissions linked with plastic manufacture, use, and disposal would contribute for 15% of allowable emissions by 2050, as per UN report.

Over 800 marine and coastal species are harmed by this pollution due to eating, entanglement, as well as other hazards, while, approximately 11 million tons of plastic garbage are dumped into the ocean each year. By 2040, this figure may have tripled.

Meanwhile, this landmark resolution, "End Plastic Pollution: Towards an Internationally Legally Binding Instrument," was introduced at the end of the three-day UNEA-5.2 meeting, which drew over 3,400 in-person and 1,500 online attendees from 175 UN Member States, which included 79 ministers and 17 high-ranking officials.

(Image: Twitter/ @UNEP/ Unsplash)