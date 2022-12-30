World Leaders Offer Heartfelt Condolences To PM Modi Over Demise Of Mother Heeraben

World leaders expressed grief over the demise of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben in the wee hours of Friday. Offering his condolences to PM Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in a tweet said: “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

Tributes also poured in from Nepal, with Prime Minister Kamal Dahal Prachanda stating that he was “deeply saddened” to learn about the passing of PM Modi’s mother, who died at the age of 100. “I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the Nepalese PM wrote.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong also offered condolences on Twitter. “We learnt with great sadness the passing of PM @narendramodi's mother Mataji Hiraba. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family in this time of sorrow,” Wong wrote.

Furthermore, the death of PM Modi’s mother was also condoled by former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and diplomats such as Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann. The notable figures prayed for peace of Heeraben's eternal soul, and wished strength to PM Modi and his family members.

PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace. — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) December 30, 2022

I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul. — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) December 30, 2022

We learnt with great sadness the passing of PM @narendramodi's mother Mataji Hiraba. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family in this time of sorrow. - HC Wong #hiraben pic.twitter.com/50hHnMtEqE — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/1MxGHMbLms — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 30, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and his family at the passing away of his venerable Mother Heeraben Modi. May her eternal soul attain Moksha. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) December 30, 2022

Deepest and sincere condolences to honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss. — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) December 30, 2022

India mourns death of PM Modi's mother

Offering condolences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the life Heeraben led was “very inspiring.” "I am saddened to hear about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera Ba. Her life was very inspiring. I pray to God to give the departed pious soul a place at his feet. My deepest sympathies are with the Prime Minister and his entire family at this difficult time. Om Shanti!" Jaishankar tweeted.

Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, was an influential figure in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From seeking her blessings to celebrating occasions with her, PM Modi’s adoration for his mother was widely evident. Penning down a heartfelt note to bid adieu to his mother, the PM in a tweet said: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."