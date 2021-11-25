World Leaders Pledge Climate Actions At COP26; Experts Explain How They Will Pay For Them

At the COP26 climate summit earlier this month, world leaders pledged to keep global warming below two degrees celsius at all costs. Now, determining where the money to pay for all of the new climate initiatives will come from is instrumental in the fight against climate change. According to a report published by Morgan Stanley, funding initiatives to combat climate are expected to cost about $50 trillion by 2050.

While speaking to ABC News, experts have explained where the money to fund the climate initiatives will come from. Kathy Baughman McLeod, former Bank of America global executive for environmental and social risk, said that while the government and philanthropy will have significant roles to play in funding, the majority will need to come from the finance sector. She said that there are already trillions of dollars in the private sector just “looking for a place for investments”.

McLeod explained that the energy sector presents one of the largest opportunities for investment because putting money into clean energy, such as solar and wind, “makes perfect sense”. The finance industry, on the other hand, is also paying attention as the industry focus shifts from extracting fossil fuels to clean energy and other ways to decarbonise every major economic sector. It is to mention that according to the Mckinsey Institute, decarbonising the four major sectors will cost $21 trillion by 2050.

"We look at transportation, and agriculture, and shipping and building materials, concrete, steel, and all of those have plans", Jennifer Pryce, CEO of Calvert Impact Capital, a global nonprofit investment firm, told ABC News. "That helps us figure out what is the best way to decarbonize those sectors”, she added.

Further, McLeod said that the next step is figuring out how to decarbonise those sectors - whether the technology exists and whether the technology is scalable. She added that once the return on investment is determined and interested investors are located, the process of adapting to more sustainable practices begins.

'Finance, philanthropy industries need to ensure funds are distributed equitably'

It is to mention that now the leaders of finance are acting with urgency to tackle the climate challenge because the majority of the money is going to come from finance. Pryce said that the world will rely on finance experts, more so than slow-moving governments, to provide the capital for all of the climate initiatives. She also added that private capital will not succeed without government regulation to steer the capital “so that we can get to outcomes that really work for a better planet for important better outcomes for people”.

World leaders and those in the finance and philanthropy industries need to ensure the funds are distributed as equitably as possible, Pryce said. Additionally, McLeod said that G20 countries will also have to consider practices such as blended finance and social safety nets when it comes to rebuilding efforts for the escalated natural disasters that are already impacting the developing region. She also added that more and more solutions will need to be localised. Not every solution will work for every community, and it's not enough to wait on the federal government to pass sweeping legislation, she added.

(Image: AP)