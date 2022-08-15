World Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Passing Of Decade-old UN Ocean Treaty: Report

In a bid to save the world's oceans from overexploitation, world leaders have decided to meet in New York where the leaders of several countries would decide on the UN High Seas treaty that has been under negotiations for 10 years but has not been signed. According to a BBC report, if the treaty is signed this time, 30% of the world's oceans would turn into conservation areas by 2030. Also, environmental impact assessments would be carried out before allowing commercial activities, which would be a big step toward protecting marine life and the environment.

As of now, two-thirds of the world's oceans come under the "international waters" category, which gives rights to all countries to fish, ship, or carry out research practices there. Only 1.2% of these high seas are immune to protection from fishing or any other human activity. The said ratio has left marine life facing a greater risk of exploitation, which could be worsened by climate change, overfishing, and other marine-related human activities.

World leaders likely to pass UN ocean treaty

Earlier in March, countries had agreed to have a final fifth session to sign the treaty, and it is now expected that the world leaders would take some positive steps toward the preservation of the oceans by the end of this year. An EU spokesperson while speaking to the BBC stated, "The EU will insist on the quick continuation of the negotiations," adding, "Action is needed to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean for current and future generations."

Earlier, in the last round of negotiations, which remained unsuccessful, conference president Rena Lee had stated, "I believe that with continued commitment, determination, and dedication, we will be able to build bridges and close the remaining gaps."

According to Plymouth Marine Laboratory, it is estimated that global marine ecosystems are worth more than £41 trillion. However, a study funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed that 10% to 15% of marine life is already at risk of extinction. Meanwhile, the world's oceans face another risk that needs to be eliminated, the risk from human populations who heavily rely on business that comes from sea foods creating further damage to the ecological balance.

