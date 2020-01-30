World Leprosy Day: Signs, Symptoms And How To Treat The Disease

The world observes World Leprosy Day on January 30, 2020. Leprosy is a complex disease that is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. Also called Hansen's disease, this disease can manifest as either nerve damage with or without skin lesions. The resulting skin lesions are sometimes even mistaken as a skin allergy.

The World Health Organisation in a statement has claimed that India has a high number of cases of leprosy. The National Leprosy Eradication Programme reportedly recorded about 1.3 lakh new cases in India in 2016-2017. While the greatest risk of contracting Leprosy stems from repeated contacted by the contagion, malnourishment and poor living conditions make people more susceptible to the disease.

Types of Leprosy

There exist two types of Leprosy- paucibacillary leprosy (PB) and multibacillary leprosy (MB). Paucibacillary leprosy is a high immunity form of Leprosy that can be completely cured if the disease is detected in the early stages. Both strands of Leprosy have separate treatments and should not be confused.

Read: World Leprosy Day Theme For 2020 Says Spread Awareness, Prevent Prejudices

Read: US Centers For Disease Control Confirms 5 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Signs of Leprosy

The symptoms of Leprosy are very distinct. The initial signs of Leprosy include the development of a white coloured patch on the skin which is accompanied by numbness. The nerves of the upper limbs like hards and forearm are more commonly affected by this disease. Multibacillary form of Hansen’s disease can also cause eye damage near the facial nerves close to the eyes that are responsible for the action of blinking.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: How Dangerous Is It? Signs, Symptoms And Treatments Of The Disease

Read: Coronavirus Patient Kept In Plastic Tube To Contain Spread Of Disease

Treatment of Leprosy

Multi-drug treatment is said to be a very effective treatment against the disease and helps halt the progression of the disease. The treatment of the disease can last from a few months up to two years depending on the severity of the disease. Weeks after the start of the treatment of the disease the patient is free to interact with healthy individuals because they are no longer contagious.

