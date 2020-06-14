World Magna Carta Day Quotes To Share With Others On This Special Day

Magna Carta Day is celebrated on June 15 each year. The day is a chance to proclaim western liberty. Magna Carta is Latin for Great Charter and is one of the most critical documents in political history. Drawn up in Britain and signed on June 15, 1215, it outlines the rights of the ordinary people and limits the power of the monarchy.

In 1215, King John agreed to the terms of the Magna Carta following the uprising of a group of rebel barons in England. The barons captured London in May 1215, which forced King John’s hand and caused him to negotiate with the group finally, and the Magna Carta was created as a peace treaty between the king and the rebels. Here are a few quotes you can forward on social media handles.

World Magna Carta Day quotes

To no one will we sell, to no one will we refuse or delay right or justice. – Magna Carta

The democratic aspiration is no mere recent phase in human history. It is human history. -Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Magna Carta is an early reminder of the crucial difference between freedom and liberty. Liberty is freedom that is unique to humans, it is guaranteed by law. All animals are free, but in a system of humans total freedom is anarchy. Humans have thrived by letting a dominant authority regulate freedom. Liberty is a freedom that the authority has granted or has been persuaded to grant. For centuries, the state and the people have negotiated, peacefully and violently. -Manu Joseph

The liberty of the press, trial by jury, the Habeas Corpus Writ, even Magna Carta itself, although justly deemed the paladia of freedom, are all inferior considerations, when compared with the general distribution of real property among every class of people. -Noah Webster

This [Magna Carta] has been forced from the King. It constitutes an insult to the Holy See, a serious weakening of the royal power, a disgrace to the English nation, a danger to all Christendom, since this civil war obstructs the crusade. Therefore?we condemn the charter and forbid the King to keep it, or the barons and their supporters to make him do so, on pain of excommunication. -Pope Innocent III

We must never cease to proclaim in fearless tones the great principles of freedom and the rights of man which are the joint inheritance of the English-speaking world and which through Magna Carta, the Bill of Rights, the Habeas Corpus, trial by jury, and the English common law find their most famous expression in the American Declaration of Independence. - Winston Churchill

