World Maritime Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance; Know All About It

Every year on the final Thursday in September, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) commemorates World Maritime Day. The organisation will commemorate the day on September 30 this year. This day is commemorated to raise public awareness about maritime safety and the environment.

A permanent secretariat of staff who are representatives of the organization's members supports the IMO. The secretariat consists of a Secretary-General who is elected by the assembly on a regular basis, as well as several divisions such as maritime safety, environmental protection and a conference section.

History of World Maritime Day

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) was renamed Intergovernmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO) in 1982. The IMO's major goal is to concentrate on subjects such as maritime safety, environmental issues, legal issues, technical collaboration and maritime efficiency. On March 17, 1978, the first World Maritime Day was observed.

Significance of World Maritime Day

More than 80% of global trade is transported by international shipping to individuals and communities worldwide. For most items, shipping is the most efficient and cost-effective way of international transportation. It provides a dependable, low-cost means of delivering goods throughout the world, facilitating commerce and assisting in creating prosperity among nations and people.

The theme of World Maritime Day

"Seafarers: at the core of shipping's future" is the theme for World Maritime Day 2021. It aims to raise the profile of seafarers by highlighting the vital role they play now and will continue to play in the future. Hundreds of thousands of men and women have been detained on ships for months past their original contracts, unable to return home due to national travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar amount of seafarers are unable to find work on ships. This crew change situation, which has lasted nearly a year, is a humanitarian disaster that jeopardises shippers' safety.

The World Maritime Theme will also focus attention on other issues related to the human element of shipping throughout the year, such as the safety and security of life onboard ships, the well-being of seafarers, and the importance of having a properly trained and qualified workforce ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation and automation.

Image: Unsplash